Any initiatives toward Gaza ceasefire deserve support — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Any steps and initiatives to end the bloodshed in Gaza should be supported in full, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the latest peace proposal from US President Donald Trump.

"Russia has consistently pushed for a ceasefire and an end to the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza. We believe that any steps and initiatives toward that end should be supported," the diplomat said. "Hopefully, a ceasefire will be sustainable and pave the way for a long-term stabilization in the Palestinian enclave," she continued.

According to Zakharova, this would create conditions for large-scale efforts to rebuild infrastructure in the enclave almost completely destroyed as a result of the hostilities.