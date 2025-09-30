Russia not invited to join security mission in Gaza — Lavrov

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. Russia has not been asked to join the international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip to resolve the conflict in the Palestinian enclave, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"As for the international security force, no, no one invited us. We basically only heard about this plan yesterday," the minister said.

At a meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump unveiled a new plan for settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The plan's central security point is the idea of deploying a military contingent made up of Arab and Muslim forces to Gaza to stabilize the enclave once the conflict ends. In addition, the American proposal contains a clause demanding the immediate release of all hostages held by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

The plan initially foresees the Israel Defense Forces returning to the positions they held during the temporary ceasefire from January to March. Once the Arab-Muslim military contingent is in place, Israeli troops will fully withdraw from the enclave.

According to the plan, Gaza residents will not be forcibly displaced, and Hamas will not take any part in administering the territory. Instead, an international monitoring body will be established to supervise the so-called Palestinian Committee. This structure, which will include representatives of the Palestinian Authority (PA), will govern Gaza for a transitional period.