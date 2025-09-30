Kiev regime plotting highly publicized provocation in Poland, SVR says

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is planning to carry out a provocation in Poland with sabotage and reconnaissance groups disguised as Russian and Belarusian special forces, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement made available to TASS.

It noted that Ukraine is orchestrating "another widely publicized provocation." "According to information obtained by Russia’s SVR, the Kiev regime, following its attempts at provocations with unmanned aerial vehicles in Poland and Romania’s airspace, continues its efforts to draw European NATO countries into an armed confrontation with Moscow. Another provocation is being prepared. This time, the scheme will revolve around a sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly made up of servicemen from Russia and Belarus’ special forces," the agency said.

It stressed that the candidates for the staged provocation had already been selected. "These are the militants from the Freedom of Russia legion (recognized as a terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia - TASS) fighting on the side of Ukraine and the Belarusian Kalinovsky regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization in Belarus - TASS)," the SVR press service said.

The SVR added that following the "detection and neutralization" of the sabotage and reconnaissance group by Polish special services, its members plan to talk to the media and "claim responsibility for Russia and Belarus’ attempts to destabilize the situation in Poland." "Amid a series of incidents with ‘Russian drone incursions’ into European countries, these developments should not leave any doubt among Polish and other European citizens that Moscow and Minsk are behind all hostile actions," the statement said.

The SVR press service underlined that the operation, masterminded by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) together with Polish intelligence, may involve simulated attacks on Poland’s critical infrastructure facilities "in order to fuel public anger." "The provocation’s objective is clear - to show the international community that Moscow is turning up the escalation spiral. Kiev expects to provoke European countries into delivering the harshest response to Russia, preferably militarily. Facing certain defeat, the Zelensky regime is prepared, shielded by Europeans, to go all out, even at the cost of sparking a 'major war,'" the statement emphasized.