Russia backs any efforts by Trump to resolve the Gaza Strip — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia consistently supports and welcomes any efforts by US President Donald Trump to resolve the Middle East and wants his peace plan to be carried out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the Kremlin's view of Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip, which was presented the day before, he replied: "Russia always supports and welcomes any steps by Trump that seek to avert the tragedy that is now unfolding."

"We want this plan to be realized, so that it may help steer events in the Middle East toward a peaceful path," the Kremlin spokesman said.

At a meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump unveiled a new plan for settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The plan's central security point is the idea of deploying a military contingent made up of Arab and Muslim forces to Gaza to stabilize the enclave once the conflict ends. In addition, the American proposal contains a clause demanding the immediate release of all hostages held by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

The plan initially foresees the Israel Defense Forces returning to the positions they held during the temporary ceasefire from January to March. Once the Arab-Muslim military contingent is in place, Israeli troops will fully withdraw from the enclave.

According to the plan, Gaza residents will not be forcibly displaced, and Hamas will not take any part in administering the territory. Instead, an international monitoring body will be established to supervise the so-called Palestinian Committee. This structure, which will include representatives of the Palestinian Authority (PA), will govern Gaza for a transitional period.