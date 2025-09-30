Expert says liberation of Novoselovka near DPR’s Shandrigolovo ‘not far off’

LUGANSK, September 30. /TASS/. The liberation of Shandrigolovo will enable Russian forces to liberate neighboring Novoselovka in the Donetsk People's Republic in the near future, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Now, after the liberation of Shandrigolovo, Ukrainian militants are in an unenviable position in nearby settlements because our servicemen are developing an offensive near Novoselovka. I think its liberation is not far off. It will be the next statement by the [Russian] Defense Ministry," he said.

On Monday, the Russian military reported the liberation of the settlement of Shandrigolovo in the DPR.