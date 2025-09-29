MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Attempts to transform Moldova into an anti-Russian appendage of NATO are a path to nowhere, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a commentary regarding the parliamentary elections in that country.

"The course of turning one's own country into an anti-Russian appendage of NATO and a logistical base for supporting the criminal Kiev regime is a dead end," the diplomat emphasized.

Zakharova expressed hope that the new composition of the Moldovan parliament and the government that will be formed based on the election results will ultimately draw the right conclusions and will not act against the interests and future of their own people in their work. "As history shows, a truly stable and secure future lies in developing equal cooperation with all countries," she added.