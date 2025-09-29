West uses liberal-opposition groups to divide Russian society — Security Council

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The West is leveraging liberal-opposition organizations to manipulate public consciousness and destabilize the situation in Russia, the Russian Security Council stated.

"Foreign moderators are actively exploiting the potential of liberal-opposition, nationalist, and other organizations to disseminate provocative materials aimed at destabilizing the situation, manipulating public consciousness, and sowing division in society," noted an interagency meeting in the Security Council apparatus. As reported by the Security Council’s press service, the meeting focused on issues related to preventing the spread of prohibited information and other destructive content in Russia. "Particular attention was paid to instances of deliberate dissemination of false information discrediting Russia’s domestic and foreign policies," the Security Council emphasized.

Participants discussed key threats in this area, including the use of internet resources to undermine state foundations, promote radical ideologies, and incite interethnic and interfaith discord. They also reviewed the results of efforts by relevant agencies to counter these threats. "Since the beginning of this year alone, access to over 15,000 internet resources, communities, channels, and materials aimed at inciting hatred and hostility on ethno-religious grounds has been restricted," the press service reported.

"Following the meeting, additional measures were developed to enhance interagency coordination and improve operational effectiveness," the Security Council’s press service stated.