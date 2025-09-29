Tomahawk missile supplies from United States won’t be game changer for Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Potential supplies of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles will not fundamentally change the situation for the Kiev regime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Even if it happens that the United States sends its Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine (TASS), currently there is no cure-all that could be a game changer on the front lines for the Kiev regime. No magical weapons exist, and Tomahawk or other missiles simply won’t be a game changer," Peskov said when asked to comment on Washington’s statements about the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance said Washington is weighing selling Tomahawk missiles to its NATO allies for them to send those to Kiev, with the "final determination" being up to US leader Donald Trump.