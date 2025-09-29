Moscow analyzing statements about possible Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Moscow has heard Washington's statements about possible Tomahawk cruise missile deliveries to Kiev and is thoroughly analyzing them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have heard these statements. We are thoroughly analyzing them. Our military specialists are closely monitoring it," Peskov said, responding to a question about the Kremlin's assessment of statements regarding the US supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, as well as the possibility that strikes against Russia with these missiles could be conducted with the consent of US President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the Washington administration is considering supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for subsequent transfer to Kiev, with Trump making the final decision. Later, however, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, said in an interview with Fox News that the US administration had not yet finalized this matter, adding that the ultimate decision would depend on President Trump.