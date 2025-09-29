Medvedev urges caution against risks of Russia-Europe war, albeit highly unlikely

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Although a war between Russia and Europe is unlikely, Russia should still stay vigilant, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Scenarios of a war with Russia in the next five years are peddled to people from every newsstand in Europe. It just cannot be," the politician wrote, adding that "the likelihood of a fatal accident happening always exists." So, he recommended being "on alert."

"And such a conflict is fraught with an absolutely real risk of escalating into a war using weapons of mass destruction," the senior Russian security official concluded.