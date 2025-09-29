Ukrainian UAVs attack Russian regions at night: aftermath

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 84 Ukrainian UAVs over the country's regions at night, the Defense Ministry reported.

A six-year-old child and his grandmother were killed in a nighttime drone attack in the Moscow Region. In the Voronezh Region, a residential building was damaged.

TASS has compiled the key reports about the consequences.

Attack scale

- From 11 p.m. Moscow time (8 p.m. GMT) on September 28 to 7 a.m. (4 a.m. GMT) on September 29, air defense systems on duty intercepted 78 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to its report, 24 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 21 over the Belgorod Region, nine each over the Voronezh and Smolensk Regions, seven over the Kaluga Region, four over the Moscow Region, three over the Oryol Region, and one over the Kursk Region.

- According to the ministry, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 84 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight.

Aftermath

- Two people, including a child, were killed in the Moscow Region as a result of the nighttime drone attack, Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported on his channel on Max.

- According to him, the tragedy occurred in Voskresensk. A 76-year-old woman and her 6-year-old grandson died in a fire in a private house.

- In the Voronezh Region, a residential building was damaged in the attack by Ukrainian drones. No casualties occurred, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on Telegram.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were introduced at airports of Kaluga, Tambov, and Zhukovsky.

- The restrictions have already been lifted.