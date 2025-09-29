Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian UAV launch sites by Geran-2 drones — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage and launch sites by Geran-2 drones in the special military operation area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
The ministry uploaded a video showing Geran-2 drones hitting the Ukrainian army’s UAV storage and launch sites.
"The Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of the Ukrainian army’s UAV launch and storage sites by Geran-2 drones … in the special military operation area," the statement reads.