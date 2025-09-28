Putin to deliver major speech this week — Peskov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. A major speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for the upcoming week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The President will deliver a fairly major speech next week. We will announce what it will be about, as well as exactly when and where. But the week will be interesting," he said.

Peskov added that the Russian leader will also have numerous working meetings at the Kremlin during the week, as well as international engagements.