Russia hopes for continued dialogue with US, sees their drive for pragmatism — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia places certain hopes on continuing dialogue with the United States and notes the current US administration’s aspiration to foster pragmatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We place certain hopes on the continuation of Russian-American dialogue, especially after the summit in Alaska," the Russian top diplomat emphasized. "In the approach of the current US administration, we see not only a willingness to facilitate the search for realistic ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but also a desire to develop pragmatic cooperation without adopting an ideological posture," he said.

On August 15, a meeting took place at a military base in Alaska between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that resolving the Ukrainian conflict was the central topic of the summit. As Lavrov later noted, Trump and his team, following the Alaska summit, began to approach the Ukrainian settlement with considerably greater depth, "understanding the necessity of addressing the root causes of the conflict.".