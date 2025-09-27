MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine are present on most fronts of the special military operation, including Kupyansk, Kharkov, Sumy, and Donbass, military expert Boris Rozhin told TASS.

"Mercenaries are actively present in the Kupyansk, Kharkov, and Sumy areas, and, in principle, in Donbass," he said. The expert also mentioned that a large number of Colombians were killed in Krasnoarmeysk.

At the same time, according to him, the total number of foreign fighters is relatively small compared to the Ukrainian armed forces, although their numbers may vary in different areas.