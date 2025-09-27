Lavrov expresses solidarity with Venezuela in face of growing interference attempts

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership in the face of external threats and attempts to interfere in the country's internal affairs on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, the ministry said in a statement.

"Sergey V. Lavrov declared the categorical inadmissibility of using instruments of forceful pressure on sovereign states as an instrument of foreign policy. He expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership in the face of growing external threats and attempts to interfere in internal affairs, and reaffirmed its full support for Caracas' efforts to defend national sovereignty," according to the statement following the minister’s meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto.

During the conversation, the parties noted the convergence of the two countries’ approaches on most issues on the current global agenda. The foreign ministers also outlined further steps to deepen foreign policy coordination at multilateral forums, particularly within the Group of Friends of the UN Charter.

The ministers noted the dynamic development of the strategic partnership between the countries and agreed to continue to promote its comprehensive strengthening. The parties emphasized deepening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic, investment, scientific and technical ties, and expanding cultural, humanitarian, and educational exchanges.