Lavrov discusses strengthening cooperation in UN, BRICS, G20 with Brazilian counterpart

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in multisided formats, mainly within the UN, BRICS, and G20, the Russian Ministry said in a statement following talks on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

"The parties discussed relevant issues related to deepening the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership and implementing the schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels. On the international agenda, the ministers discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums, primarily in the UN, BRICS, which Brazil chairs this year, and the G20," the ministry said.