Kremlin responds to EU proposal to extend anti-Russian sanctions without Hungary

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on whether the European Union is violating its principle of unity by proposing to vote on extending anti-Russian sanctions without Hungary, suggesting that the question be directed to Brussels.

"This question should not be addressed to us but to Brussels. Contact Brussels, the European Commission. This is about changing the paradigm in the approach to voting on such important issues. Ask the EU what this is," the Kremlin spokesman told journalists.

Earlier, the European publication Politico reported that the European Commission (EC) proposed changing the mechanism for extending sanctions to avoid Hungary’s veto on anti-Russian sanctions. According to the publication, the EC suggested extending sanctions by a qualified majority of countries rather than unanimously.