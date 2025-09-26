Putin’s visit to China boosts Russia-China relations — Novak

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. The recent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China has provided fresh momentum for strengthening Russia-China relations, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said.

"This visit has given new impetus to the strengthening of bilateral ties," he said at the session of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation, which opened at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

According to Novak, regular meetings between the leaders of the two countries represent the "driving force of the Russian-Chinese partnership." "We consider the decision of our leaders to jointly celebrate the anniversary of the Great Victory in Moscow and Beijing to be deeply symbolic," he emphasized.