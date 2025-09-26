Putin thanks voters for participation in September elections

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova, thanked voters for participating in the Single Voting Day on September 12-14, when heads of 21 federal subjects, regional legislative deputies, and municipal heads were elected.

"We must thank the voters who, despite everything, came and cast their votes for various parties," the head of state noted. "People understand how important this is for Russia, especially in today’s circumstances — political stability, the resilience of our political system, and the internal political situation are crucial," Putin emphasized.

The president also thanked Pamfilova and her team for organizing the election campaign. "I would like to thank you and all your colleagues who, in such a challenging environment, still manage to carry out large-scale election campaigns across the country. In some places, it’s organizationally difficult, and in others, it’s even dangerous. Nevertheless, everyone is at their posts, fulfilling their duty," the president concluded.