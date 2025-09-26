Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with more than 110 drones over day — governor

BELGOROD, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with more than 110 drones and nearly 30 rounds of ammunition over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"The settlements of Dubovoye, Oktyabrsky, Razumnoye, Vergilevka, Zhuravlevka, Nikolskoye, Otradnoye, Staraya Nelidovka, and Tavrovo in the Belgorod district were attacked by 14 drones, 13 of which were shot down," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the fence of a private house was damaged.

In the Valuysky district, the Ukrainian military launched 13 drones, damaging three private residences and setting a car on fire. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by two fixed-wing drones, but there were no consequences. Ukrainian servicemen attacked settlements in the Graivoronsky district with 23 drones and 13 munitions. One drone attacked the Rakityansky district, damaging a car.

In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces launched 31 drones and 14 munitions at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. The Shebekinsky district was attacked by 34 drones. One civilian was killed and two private houses were damaged, while another burned down.