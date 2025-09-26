Russia today needs political stability three times more than ever before — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia particularly needs political stability in the current circumstances, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova.

"People understand how important this has always been for Russia. In today's conditions, it is two or three times more important than ever before. Political stability and the stability of our political system and domestic political situation are vital," the head of state said.

According to him, political stability, which is partly ensured by voters, is the basis for Russia's success in all areas, including the military and security spheres. "Many thanks to the people [voters] who were not afraid of anything and came [to the general elections] to fulfill their duty. Although it sounds trivial, it is nevertheless extremely important in today's conditions," the president emphasized.