IN BRIEF: What known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to its statement, 20 drones were downed over the Sea of Azov, 14 over the Rostov Region and Crimea, three over the Krasnodar Region, and one each over the Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Tambov Regions.

Consequences

- In Rostov-on-Don, the facade and windows of a store were damaged, as well as several cars in a parking lot, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- In addition, grass caught fire on the outskirts of the Lagutnik settlement in the Rostov Region. The fire was quickly extinguished.