Lavrov, Guterres discuss Ukraine, Israeli-Palestinian conflict

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situation around Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A detailed discussion on the most pressing international problems, including the situation around Ukraine and in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, took place," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov also underscored the importance of the UN Secretariat’s "unbiased and equidistant approach" to the subject, in accordance with Article 100 of the UN Charter.

They also addressed "pressing issues of the global organization’s reform <…> in the context of the UN secretary-general’s UN80 initiative."

Lavrov underscored that the changes should be well-calibrated, and preserve the organization’s institutional framework.

In his view, changes should "be carried out under the strict control of the member states and enjoy their broadest possible support," the ministry said.

Russia and the United Nations also expressed their firm determination to strengthen cooperation.

"The Russian side underscored its commitment to the global organization’s central coordinating role in global affairs, and to UN Charter’s principles in their entirety," the ministry said.