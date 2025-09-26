{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine’s permanent losses amount to 1.7 million people — Russian commander

Commenting on Ukraine’s possible offensive, Apty Alaudinov said Ukraine may choose Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria as its next target

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ permanent losses since the start of the special military operation are estimated at 1.7 million people, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told the Rossiya-1 television.

"We already know that their permanent losses amount to 1.7 million people," he said.

Commenting on Ukraine’s possible offensive, he said Ukraine may choose Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria as its next target.

"As far as I understand, they will try to attack Transnistria directly in October. That’s how we see this situation, judging by preparations by both NATO and other stakeholders," he said. "Maybe they will try to attack it <…> because there is a large [Russian] ammunition depot, and they hope to seize these weapons and turn them against us.".

Putin to meet with Belarusian President Lukashenko in Moscow
The Belarusian leader’s spokesperson Natalia Eismont said that the agenda includes "the entire array of regional and bilateral relations"
Russia considers revival of WTO work necessary, Lavrov said at G20 meeting
The Russian foreign minister highlighted the vast creative potential of G20
Putin meets with Armenian premier Pashinyan in Moscow
The talks were also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lubinsky, RZD head Oleg Belozerov and Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev
Russia doesn’t make its partners dependent on its technical solutions — Putin
The Russian president stressed that Russia is also engaging local companies in cooperation, providing assistance in the operation of power units, and ensuring nuclear fuel supplies and waste management
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
The talks are taking place in the Kremlin’s representative office
Trump claims Turkey ready to stop buying Russian oil
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can buy oil "from a lot of other people," US leader said
NATO countries to ensure continuous supply of US weapons to Kiev, alliance chief says
Mark Rutte expressed confidence that these deliveries would be accompanied by sanctions against Russia, though he did not provide details
Europe fears Trump to blame it for Kiev's military failure — newspaper
The Financial Times noted that Donald Trump has spent months trying to force Ukraine to recognize the territories it has lost to Russia
With New START proposal Putin is 'extending his hand' to US — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin's "good political will, will remain viable only if Washington takes a corresponding position"
Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian fencer Velikaya
Sofya Velikaya is charged with, among other things, infringing on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Astana’s $4.2 bln train deal with Washington won’t derail ties, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov added that Kazakhstan is a close partner of Russia
Putin offered to settle root causes of Ukrainian crisis, but West refused — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also recalled "the Europeans' harsh rebuke that Russia should not interfere in European security issues and that the Europeans would sort them out themselves"
Gerasimov reviews six operational directions of Russia’s special military operation
Analysis of the situation of Ukrainian forces shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary concentrated all efforts on slowing the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, while sustaining heavy losses, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stated
Grossi proposes concluding memorandum of understanding between IAEA, New Development Bank
The IAEA chief thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his leadership and initiatives through the New Development Bank during a meeting at the World Atomic Week international forum in Moscow
Russia, Belarus sign world's first contract for a balanced nuclear fuel cycle
The contract covers the entire design life of the Belarusian NPP
Territories Zelensky mentions in interviews are needed by NATO — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, these allies are working tirelessly to obstruct the peace process in Ukraine
Drones again spotted near Denmark’s Aalborg airport
According to the Flightradar service, flight KL1289 had to return to Amsterdam, while flight SK1225 from Copenhagen was cancelled
Russian forces almost completely encircle Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
"The Ukrainian armed forces are being squeezed from the north, south, and east," Igor Kimakovsky said
American reporter meets US nationals fighting for Russian Armed Forces
Pearson Sharp came to Russia within the framework of a press tour organized by the team of writer Zakhar Prilepin
US expects decisive action from UN after Trump’s escalator glitch — envoy
As Michael Waltz stressed, the United States will not tolerate threats to its "security or dignity" at international forums
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Kiev troops blocked near Kleban-Byk reservoir
"The Kleban-Byk water reservoir is a natural obstacle which prevents them from retreating, and the only way for them to receive reinforcements and munitions is the Aleksandro-Kalinovo road, which is already a kill zone, in control of Russian troops," the source said
Russian forces trap Ukrainian troops in Seversk fire pocket — DPR leader’s aide
According to Kimakovsky, Kiev has been trying to deploy reserve troops to that sector of the front line, and fierce battles are currently taking place there
Kiev pulls artillery, mortars toward Shandrigolovo in DPR — military expert
The enemy most often delivers strikes "in collaboration with drones" in the Karpovka-Novosyolovka sector, the military expert noted
Ukraine’s attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium sends signal to EU — diplomat
"It should come as no surprise to the EU when the Kiev regime will start to polish its terrorism skills more and more, this time targeting their own airfields, oil storage facilities and gas pipelines," Maria Zakharova noted
Ukrainian attack on Bryansk Region's village of Malaya Beryozka injures child
The governor added that the strike caused fires and damaged both residential and administrative buildings
Zelensky does not need talks, he came to UN to beg for money — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Kiev regime is doing everything in its power to create a "bloody backdrop" for the UN General Assembly
Europe trying to secretly deploy weapons on the border with Russia — lawmaker
Andrey Kartapolov noted that anything can be expected from modern Europe
Ukraine loses over 300 troops in Russian strike on training ground in Chernigov region
The source said that an Iskander missile strike was launched on the Goncharovsky training ground
Incident in skies over Danish capital is attempt to spark NATO-Russia conflict
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stressed that Russia is not interested in escalating tensions in Europe
Lavrov meets Swiss foreign minister at UNGA
At the meeting, Lavrov told Cassis that Bern no longer has the reputation of a neutral mediator, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Russian stocks close in the red on Thursday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 0.55%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index went down by 0.09%
Ever more countries opt for nuclear power — Rosatom official
According to Sergey Kiriyenko, representatives of 118 countries attend World Atomic Week in Moscow
Number of mercenaries from Latin America on the rise, expert says
According to the expert, despite a drop in those eager to gain attention in the war, as was the case in 2021-2022, the overall figure of foreign fighters remains considerable
EU does not plan to introduce official restrictions on tourists from Russia — EUObserver
The European Commission plans to publish a new strategy for Russian tourists visiting the EU by the end of the year, the portal said
Lavrov warns of threat to global economy due to unilateral sanctions
"Unilateral economic restrictions, which grossly violate the Charter of the world organization, not only hit the most vulnerable, unprotected sections of the population, but also pose a serious threat to the global economy in general," the minister stated
Top Polish diplomat laughs with pranksters, talking about Nord Streams sabotage
Radoslaw Sikorski added that "the Americans had advance knowledge of it and didn’t stop it"
Russia rejects all accusations regarding drones’ incident in Denmark — embassy
The Russian Embassy in Denmark also slammed the current situation as a "staged provocation"
Kremlin slams Trump branding Russia 'paper tiger'
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is more often compared to a bear
Russia awaiting US response to Putin’s initiative on New START treaty — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, all participants in the Global Atomic Forum held within World Atomic Week welcomed Russia’s approach and the president’s initiative
Video of Zakharova’s remarks on Kazakh president’s meetings is deepfake — Russian MFA
The officials provided a comparison of the deepfake with the original clip for illustrative purposes
Ukraine loses about 1,490 troops in special op zone in 24 hours — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that units from Battlegroup North delivered strikes on the formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades and two assault regiments
West preparing its population for allegedly inevitable war with Russia — delegation head
Any actions by Russia are deliberately interpreted as intentional escalation of tensions, Yulia Zhdanova noted
Air defenses take down 15 Ukrainian drones in LPR, no casualties — local leader
Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces have intensified strikes on the republic’s territory
US President Trump’s initiative to halt bioweapons development 'is brilliant' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia was ready to take part in the process of the global rejection of biological weapons but US President Trump’s initiative must be documented
NATO, EU declared war on Russia through Ukraine, directly participate in it — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that the refusal to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter was "a manifestation of neocolonial ambitions, which leads to increased global instability and breeds regional conflicts"
Ukraine at risk of losing some allied support in Europe — Reuters
According to a senior European diplomat, Ukraine’s allies are concerned over Ukraine’s manpower shortages
Germany proposes loaning Ukraine €140 billion using Russian assets — Merz
The German Chancellor emphasized that he would discuss this initiative with European heads of state and government at the summit in Copenhagen on October 1
Russia successfully redirecting its energy resources to other markets — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that European markets were no longer "premium" ones for Russia
CPC resumes loading oil from terminal after halt due to drone attack on Novorossiysk
Oil loading resumed on the evening of September 24 after the alarm was lifted, the press service added
Zelensky spoke to almost empty hall during UN General Assembly
The Russian Delegation, including First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, was present in the hall
Lavrov, OSCE secretary-general discuss ways of overcoming organization’s crisis
"The sides discussed the current state of affairs in the organization, which found itself in a profound crisis is a result of some countries’ attempts to focus solely on the Ukrainian issue and Russophobic agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Russia successfully completing trials of latest S-500 air defense system, says Putin
The Tsirkon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of trials, the Russian leader added
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio in New York
The meeting began without opening remarks for the press and is continuing behind closed doors
NATO recognizes Russian army unstoppable despite all investments in Ukrainian military
The newspaper noted that Russian troops continued to steadily advance toward their goals
Court finds Sarkozy guilty in case of Libyan financing of his 2007 campaign
The former French President denies all charges in the case and has 10 days to appeal the decision in the court of appeals
Ukrainian troops rig children’s bodies with mines in Dnepropetrovsk Region — expert
Igor Kimakovsky said that the enemy's moves "each time stun with their cynicism"
Press review: EU deadlock on Russia sanctions as US, Russia keep talks open on New START
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 25th
India's refusal to buy Russian oil requires lifting of US sanctions on Venezuela, Iran
According to the source, India’s delegation emphasized during trade talks in Washington that the simultaneous cessation of oil supplies from Venezuela, Iran, and Russia, the main oil producers, could lead to a sharp jump in global prices for petroleum products
El Dabaa NPP to be almost 50% complete by 2026 — minister
"The completion rate of the construction of the Egyptian nuclear power plant with a capacity of 4,800 MW has exceeded 33%, and by 2026 this figure is expected to reach 46%," Mahmoud Esmat noted
Israel attacks Houthi military camps, drone, arms storage sites in Sanaa
"The IDF struck several military camps, including a camp of the Houthi general staff, eliminated many dozens of Houthi terror operatives, and destroyed stockpiles of UAVs and weaponry," Israel Katz said
No need for NATO states to immediately shoot down Russian planes in their airspace — Rutte
"If there are airspace incursions, ultimately you can take the toughest decision, if necessary, if your people are threatened, yes, if not, you will escort these planes out of your [airspace]," NATO Secretary General said
Israeli air force strikes 170 militant targets in Gaza Strip over 24 hours
Among the targets hit were "military structures, weapons storage facilities and terror infrastructure," the press service listed
Russia’s international reserves hit fresh all-time high of over $712 bln — Central Bank
As of September 12, Russia’s international reserves totaled $705.1 bln
Russia to ban gasoline exports for all, diesel fuel exports for non-producers by year-end
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that the ban on gasoline exports will not apply to fuel supplies under intergovernmental agreements
Lavrov meets with UN secretary-general on sidelines of UN General Assembly
The talks are being held behind closed doors
Iranian MP announces arrival of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets
According to Abolfazl Zohravand, Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
NATO is de facto at war with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said this "doesn’t need any additional confirmation"
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
NATO is using Ukraine as springboard for attacks on Russia, says Bolivian president
According to Luis Arce, NATO expansion has led to a prolongation of the armed conflict
Houthis report striking Tel Aviv with hypersonic ballistic missile
"The operation’s goal was reached," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said
Share of BRICS countries in global GDP reaches 40% — Lavrov
The share of G7 countries amounted to 29%
Brazilian president tells Zelensky there is no military solution to Ukrainian conflict
The Metropoles paper reported in May that Zelensky had been sending letters to Lula da Silva for over a year and a half asking for a meeting, filing six requests in total, but never received a response
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flights over Bering, Okhotsk Seas — top brass
The flight lasted over 14 hours
Lao, Russian military personnel practice helicopter landing during Laros 2025 exercises
The Laros-2025 joint military exercises have been ongoing since September 15 in Laos
Russia expects to continue cooperation with Pacific Ocean states — Lavrov
The minister took part in the "Russia - Small Island States of the South Pacific" Meeting held on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, the top Russian diplomat met with the foreign ministers of Vanuatu, Tonga, Marshall Islands and Nauru
BRICS nuclear platform has bright future — Rosatom CEO
The BRICS nuclear platform has been operational since 2024
Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan meet on sidelines of UN GA to discuss Afghanistan
"I expect us to exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan, which is developing very rapidly," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
South Korea fires warning shots towards North Korean commercial ship — Yonhap
The North Korean vessel breached the NLL near South Korea's border island of Baengnyeong at around 5 a.m.local time, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Kiev attacked Lugansk due to its huge losses on the front line — expert
On the night of September 5, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a series of strikes using UAVs on Lugansk
Putin receives IAEA chief Grossi at Kremlin
Earlier on Thursday, Russian president and Rafael Grossi had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the World Atomic Week forum at the Atom pavilion of the All-Russian Exhibition Center
If NATO downs Russian plane, there will be war — ambassador to France
"Quite a few planes violate Russia's airspace, accidentally and not accidentally. No one shoots them down," Alexey Meshkov emphasized
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Bitcoin price down below $110,000 first since September 6
As of 8:21 p.m. Moscow time, the Bitcoin price was down by 3.45% at $109,863
Russian initiatives on Nord Stream sabotage investigation ignored — ambassador
"This makes us doubt the objectiveness, impartiality and transparency of the ongoing investigation," Sergey Nechayev said
Trump approves deal putting TikTok in US under US control
The company will be "operated in the US by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credentials, and subject to strict rules to protect Americans’ data and our national security," the document, published by the White House, says
Houthis say Israeli attacks on Sana'a targeted penitentiary facility
According to the Houthi Health Ministry, two were killed and 48 wounded
Kiev attacks ZNPP’s power supply to trigger 'nuclear incident' — expert
Renat Karchaa emphasized that Kiev behaves as a "typical terrorist entity, and this case is extremely dangerous because the terrorism is nuclear and threatens many countries, including Ukraine itself and its citizens"
Former FBI head faces up to five years in prison — Fox News
The investigation began in July to find out whether James Comey provided false testimony about operation Crossfire Hurricane
Russia as yet unable to negotiate return of Kursk residents from Sumy — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova noted that she had hoped to see the Kursk residents this week, but so far, "it has not been possible to retrieve them"
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Iran confirms damage to nuclear sites after US strikes
Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami noted that Tehran has the ability to repair the damage thanks to accumulated experience
Russia to launch nuclear system with closed fuel cycle in 2030 — Putin
Such a mechanism will ultimately make it possible to almost completely resolve the problem of radioactive waste accumulation, the Russian leader said
Russia’s Potapova victorious in opening round at 2025 China Open tennis tournament
Anastasia Potapova is now set to play in the next round against 21st-seeded Canadian Victoria Mboko
Putin arrives at World Nuclear Week forum
This year's event coincides with the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry
Bomb shelters won't protect against Russian arsenal — Medvedev
"The Americans should remember this, too," the Russian politician stated
