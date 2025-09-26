Ukraine’s permanent losses amount to 1.7 million people — Russian commander

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ permanent losses since the start of the special military operation are estimated at 1.7 million people, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told the Rossiya-1 television.

"We already know that their permanent losses amount to 1.7 million people," he said.

Commenting on Ukraine’s possible offensive, he said Ukraine may choose Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria as its next target.

"As far as I understand, they will try to attack Transnistria directly in October. That’s how we see this situation, judging by preparations by both NATO and other stakeholders," he said. "Maybe they will try to attack it <…> because there is a large [Russian] ammunition depot, and they hope to seize these weapons and turn them against us.".