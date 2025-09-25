MELITOPOL, September 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ attempt to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 (NPP-2) during the Global Atomic Forum in Moscow was not militarily necessary, and can be viewed as an act of "blatant sabotage and nuclear terrorism," the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"While the global nuclear community in Moscow is seeking ways for a safe and progressive future, Ukrainian forces are demonstrating the exact opposite agenda. Instead of creation, they bring destruction. On the day of the forum, they attacked the under-construction Kursk NPP-2 with a drone and kept the Zaporozhye NPP on emergency diesel generators with their shelling. This is not a military necessity but blatant sabotage and nuclear terrorism. While the world thinks about development, the Kiev regime is trying to sow chaos," Yashina said.

Earlier, Kursk Regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported that the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Kursk NPP-2 in the city of Kurchatov using a drone, with no casualties. The drone struck one of the buildings on the construction site of the plant, leaving it riddled with shrapnel but posing no fire hazard.

On Tuesday, the Zaporozhye NPP was switched to backup diesel generators for the tenth time since the conflict began after the last external power line was cut off due to shelling by Ukrainian forces. On Thursday, the plant representatives told TASS that it is impossible to predict when the line will be restored, as the area near the plant and the damaged high-voltage line continue to be shelled.

The Global Atomic Forum is being held in Moscow as part of World Atomic Week at VDNKh. Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders are expected to speak at the event. IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Director General Rafael Grossi is also participating in the forum.