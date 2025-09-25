Bomb shelters won't protect against Russian arsenal — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, firing back at Vladimir Zelensky, warned that if Russia unleashes the fury of its weapons arsenal, it won't do any good to hide in a bomb shelter.

"The junkie in Kiev said that the Kremlin needs to know where the bomb shelter is so they can hide when he uses long-range American weapons. What that freak needs to understand is this: Russia has weapons that no bomb shelter can protect against. The Americans should remember this, too," Medvedev wrote on his Max channel.