Lavrov, Grenadian foreign ministers discuss bilateral, international issues

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Grenadian counterpart Joseph Andall vowed to intensify bilateral dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following talks between the two top diplomats on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80).

The two foreign ministers discussed issues concerning the development of Russian-Grenadian cooperation and international issues, too. They shared mutual commitment to intensify bilateral dialogue.

At the meeting, Lavrov and Andall signed an agreement on basic relations between the Russian Federation and Grenada aimed at deepening interstate cooperation in the political, commercial, social, and cultural spheres, the ministry said.