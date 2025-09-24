Two wounded in Ukrainian attack on Russian coastal city of Tuapse

KRASNODAR, September 24. /TASS/. Two people were wounded in Ukraine’s attack on the Black Sea coastal city of Tuapse, the Krasnodar Region crisis response center said.

"The Kiev regime’s attack on Tuapse left two people wounded, one of them a minor. They were hospitalized in moderately severe condition," the report says.

No damage to the city's infrastructure was reported.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Tuapse municipal district, Sergey Boyko, informed the population about the possibility of an attack after drone boats were spotted in the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, another Russian Black Sea coastal city, Novorossiysk, also in the Krasnodar Region, came under an assault by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Wednesday afternoon. Drones struck the central part of the city near the Novorossiysk Hotel. According to latest figures, two people were killed, while 11 sustained injuries. Twenty vehicles, seven residential buildings, including multi-storey buildings, and the hotel were damaged. A state of emergency has been declared in Novorossiysk.