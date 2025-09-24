Number of injured in Ukrainian drones strike on Novorossiysk rises to 11 — mayor

KRASNODAR, September 24. /TASS/. The number of injured people in the Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk has climbed to 11, with two in grave condition, Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said on Wednesday.

Earlier reports said two people were killed and eight injured in the deadly attack.

"Two people died. Eleven people were injured (two in serious condition, four in moderate and five in mild). There are no minors among the injured or dead," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kravchenko specified that eight injured people are receiving treatment at hospitals, while three more refused hospitalization.

The Russian port city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Region came under an assault by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Wednesday afternoon. Drones struck the central part of the city near the Novorossiysk Hotel. Twenty vehicles, seven residential buildings, including multi-storey buildings, and the hotel were damaged. A state of emergency has been declared in Novorossiysk.