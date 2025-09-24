Lavrov, Red Cross chief discuss humanitarian activities in Ukraine, Gaza

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss humanitarian activities in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, Syria and Sudan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed aspects of humanitarian activities in key regions, including the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in Gaza, Syria and Sudan," the ministry said. "The parties synchronized their watches on current aspects of the ICRC’s work in the Russian Federation."

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing regular contacts and boosting practical cooperation between Russia and the ICRC.