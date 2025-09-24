Moldovan ambassador summoned to Russian MFA over refusal to accredit election observers

/Updates with details after second para/

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow Lilian Darii has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with Chisinau’s refusal to accredit Russian observers for the parliamentary elections in the republic, the ministry said in a statement.

"On September 24, the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the Russian Federation, Lilian Darii, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The head of the Moldovan diplomatic mission was presented with a firm protest in connection with the unjustified refusal of the Moldovan authorities to accredit Russian representatives as short-term observers within the OSCE-ODIHR monitoring mission, as well as members of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation as international observers for the Moldovan parliamentary elections on September 28," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

As the ministry emphasized, this step constitutes a gross violation by Chisinau of its international obligations, particularly the 1990 OSCE Copenhagen Document and the 2002 CIS Convention on Standards of Democratic Elections, Electoral Rights and Freedoms, to which Moldova is a party. "This action in no way embodies the democratic values that the Moldovan leadership claims to uphold and is another manifestation of its anti-Russian course," the Foreign Ministry added.

"The mentioned actions by Chisinau seriously undermine confidence in the legitimacy of the upcoming elections and the transparency of the voting procedure," the ministry noted. "The issue of the Moldovan authorities’ blatant decision will be raised before the ODIHR leadership, as well as at meetings of the OSCE decision-making bodies.".