MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 1,495 troops in clashes with Russian forces across all combat areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine issued by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The updated figures show that the Ukrainian side lost up to 130 troops in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, some 230 troops in the sector of the Battlegroup West, up to 215 troops in the area of the Battlegroup South, over 535 troops in the sector of the Battlegroup Center, roughly 315 troops in the area of the Battlegroup East and up to 70 troops in the sector of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Units of the Battlegroup North neutralized four mechanized brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Andreyevka, Alexeyevka, Varachino, Novaya Sech, Pavlovka and Khrapovshchina in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov direction, Russian troops overpowered a motorized infantry brigade and territorial defense units near the settlements of Bochkovo, Volchansk and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region. As a result of these actions, Ukrainian forces lost five vehicles, two artillery systems (including a 155mm French-made TRF-1 howitzer), a counter-battery radar and an ammunition warehouse.

The Battlegroup West’s units enhanced the tactical situation. Russian troops took control of 115 buildings in Kupyansk in the Kharkov region. In addition, strikes were carried out against personnel and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a national guard brigade near Boldyrevka, Kolodeznoye, Petrovka, Smorodkovka, Staroverovka (Kharkov region), Maslyakovka, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic). Enemy losses amounted to up to 230 troops. They also lost a British-made Snatch armored fighting vehicle, 14 vehicles, and three field artillery guns. A counter-battery radar, seven electronic warfare systems, and nine ammunition storage sites were also destroyed.

The Battlegroup South improved the situation along the line of contact and continued to eliminate enemy forces that had been encircled in the Donetsk People's Republic south of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir. More than 4.5 square kilometers of territory were secured in this area during the past 24 hours. Strikes targeted formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a territorial defense brigade, and a national guard brigade near Ivanopolye, Ilyinovka, Konstantinovka, Nelepovka and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 215 troops, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, six vehicles, and six field artillery guns. Three electronic warfare stations, five ammunition, fuel, and materiel storage facilities were destroyed.

Center, East, Dnepr

The Battlegroup Center’s units took more advantageous positions. Four mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brigade, a territorial defense brigade, and a national guard brigade were targeted near Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Krasny Liman, Novopavlovka, Petrovka, Rodinskoye and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukrainian losses totaled more than 535 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, two artillery pieces, and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar.

The Battlegroup East’s units continued to push deeper into enemy defenses. Russian forces engaged a mechanized brigade and a marine brigade near Malomikhaylovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Novogrigorovka, Poltavka, and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region). Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 315 troops, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored fighting vehicles, ten vehicles, three field artillery guns, and an electronic warfare unit.

The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted significant losses on personnel and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, and a coastal defense brigade near Kamyshevakha, Lukyanovskoye (Zaporozhye region), Verovka, and Veseloye in the Kherson region. The enemy lost up to 70 troops. A US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, four vehicles, two artillery systems, two electronic warfare stations, and three ammunition depots were also destroyed.