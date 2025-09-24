MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Moldovan citizens who disagree with Maia Sandu's policies will not be able to express their position by voting in the September 28 elections, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We know that those who support the country's Western development will have the opportunity to vote. We also know that those who support developing good relations with our country, including those who support Russia, will largely not have the right to vote. This is not about Russia's attempts to exert influence. It's about the huge part of the Moldovan population that is dissatisfied with not being given the right to vote in the elections," the spokesman said.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that, although some Moldovans support European integration, a significant portion of the population advocates for developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Russia and other countries. According to him, this group "categorically rejects the approach adopted by Sandu's administration to completely distance itself from Russia and blame Russia for everything."

"Even within Moldovan society, there are many people who support a more balanced policy. The elections should demonstrate this. It will be interesting to see how fair the elections are, how much everyone is given the right to vote, how much pressure is exerted on those who disagree with Sandu, and how many searches are carried out in the homes of her opponents. Perhaps it is worth judging in Brussels and in European capitals. We know this well," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, the Moldovan president made Russophobic statements, expressing the opinion that Russia could allegedly use the country to attack the Odessa Region.