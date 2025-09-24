Trump’s ‘paper tiger’ remark about Russia influenced by Zelensky — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called Russia a "paper tiger" after a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, apparently caught in the vortex of the Ukrainian’s Russia hate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing.

"As far as we understand, President Trump’s statements were made after talking with Zelensky and, it seems, Zelensky’s opinions rubbed off on him. This view is in stark contrast with our understanding of the current state of affairs," he said.

The Kremlin official said that Moscow’s stance will be relayed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the UN General Assembly in New York where he will also meet with his US counterpart Marco Rubio.