Russia remains integral part of European security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia is an integral part of European security, and Europe cannot ensure its own security at the expense of Russia's, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"You cannot deal with European security at the expense of Russia's security. Moreover, no matter what anyone says, even now Russia is an integral part of European security," the spokesman said in an interview with RBC radio.

Peskov pointed out that in this regard, discussions about European security without Russia or at the expense of Russia are "at the very least untenable, and in fact dangerous and unacceptable.".