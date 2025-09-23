MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost about 1,630 soldiers in one day as a result of operations by Russian battlegroups in the zone of a special military operation, the Defense Ministry has said.

In the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North the enemy lost more than 180 men, of the Battlegroup West - more than 230, of the Battlegroup South - up to 250, of the Battlegroup Center - more than 580, of the Battlegroup East - up to 330 and of the Battlegroup Dnepr - up to 60, respectively.

The Battlegroup North inflicted losses on Ukraine’s two mechanized brigades, Jaeger brigade, assault regiment, and territorial defense brigade near Solyaniki, Andreyevka, Pavlovka, Alekseyevka, and Varachino in the Sumy Region. On the Kharkov front, units of Ukraine’s mechanized infantry brigade and territorial defense brigade sustained losses near Volchansk and Bochkovo in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian forces lost six vehicles, an artillery piece, two electronic warfare stations, and five ammunition and materiel depots.

The Battlegroup West inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on three Ukrainian mechanized brigades and assault brigade near Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region and near Dibrova, Yampol, and Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost four armored combat vehicles, 17 vehicles, and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer. Two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations, nine electronic warfare stations, and five ammunition depots were destroyed.

The Battlegroup South inflicted losses on Ukraine’s four mechanized brigades, assault brigade, marine brigade, territorial defense brigade, and National Guard brigade near Seversk, Nikolaipole, Fyodorovka, Mayskoye, Ivanopolye, and Kostantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and an M113 armored personnel carrier, 12 vehicles, and four field artillery pieces. An electronic warfare station and four ammunition and supply depots were destroyed.

Battlegroups Center, East and Dnepr

The Battlegroup Center improved positions along the frontline, inflicting losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s four mechanized brigades, airmobile brigade, assault brigade, two airborne assault brigades, and three assault regiments near Dimitrov, Toretskoye, Novopavlovka, Rodinskoye, Krasny Liman, and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic, and Slavyanka and Novonikolayevka in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Ukrainian armed forces lost two tanks, eight vehicles, and three artillery pieces.

The Battlegroup East advanced deep into the enemy's defenses, defeating Ukraine’s two mechanized brigades and two territorial defense brigades near Verbovoye, Vishnyovoye, and Stepovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian forces lost two armored combat vehicles, 24 vehicles, a self-propelled artillery unit, an electronic warfare station, and two supply depots. The Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s mechanized brigade, three coastal defense brigades near Antonovka, Nikolskoye, Veletenskoye, and Belozyorka in the Kherson Region and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region. Seven vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, and an ammunition depot were destroyed.