Moscow would need reciprocal decision from Washington to extend New START Treaty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to comply with the quantitative limits under the New START Treaty but would need a corresponding decision from the United States for that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to reporters.

"We are prepared to continue adhering to the numerical limits. This is what we will do. But, of course, we would need a reciprocal move from the United States," Peskov said.

Reciprocity is the only possible approach, he emphasized. "There is no other way [of doing it]. If the other side refuses to honor [the numerical limits under the New START Treaty], certain measures will have to be taken," he explained.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would be ready to maintain the limits under the New START Treaty for another year after it expires in February.