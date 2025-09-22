Situation in strategic stability sphere continues to deteriorate — Putin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has observed that the global situation in the sphere of strategic stability continues to deteriorate during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"Today, I would like to begin with a particularly important issue, one that is fundamental for protecting our national interests, for Russia’s sovereignty, for ensuring international security in general, without any exaggeration. I am talking about the situation in the strategic stability sphere. Unfortunately, it continues to deteriorate," the Russian president said.

He explained this trend is influenced by a whole host of negative factors, "provoking the exacerbation of existing and emerging strategic risks."

Among permanent members of the Russian Security Council are Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin, Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.