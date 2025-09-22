West seeking to gain superiority in strategic sphere — Putin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The West's destructive actions aim to undermine global parity and gain "absolute, overwhelming superiority" in the strategic sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"We associate the multiple problems that have accumulated in the strategic sphere since the beginning of the 21st century with the West's destructive actions, their destabilizing doctrinal concepts, and their military-technical programs aimed at undermining global parity and gaining absolute, overwhelming superiority," the Russian leader said.

Putin stressed that Russia had "consistently and in detail" addressed these issues and criticized this position. "We emphasized the extreme danger of further deteriorating the situation and repeatedly put forward specific ideas for correcting it together. However, our warnings and initiatives did not receive a clear response," the Russian president stated.