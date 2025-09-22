MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the Intervision international song contest as a fair competition that he said was very well executed.

"All of us highlight a top-notch level - in both logistical and creative terms - of organization of the event that was exceptional. <…> In this light, I would like to congratulate the organizers and participants in the contest because it was a truly unbiased, fair and entertaining competition," he said.

Peskov rejected a reporter who mentioned global hysteria over the event. "I cannot see any hysteria worldwide. The event quite reasonably garnered a very high level of interest," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

The Intervision Song Contest, originally launched by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed from 1946 to 1993, was held in the 1960s and 1980s as an alternative to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which had split off from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to restore the Intervision music contest, which took place in Moscow on Saturday. TASS was the media partner of the event.