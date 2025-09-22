Kremlin affirms Russian pilots strictly comply with rules

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian servicemen, including pilots, strictly observe international regulations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on Estonia's allegations that Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace, he said: "Our servicemen act strictly within the framework of international rules, including those related to flights."

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that the country's authorities had requested consultations with NATO members in accordance with Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty regarding the alleged airspace violation. Prior to that, Estonian authorities claimed that, on the morning of September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian MiG-31 fighter jets did not breach Estonian airspace. According to the ministry, the jets carried out a scheduled flight from Karelia to the Kaliningrad Region. In a statement, the ministry said the flight was conducted in strict accordance with international airspace rules, without crossing the borders of other states, which is confirmed by objective monitoring. During the flight, the Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed route and did not violate Estonian airspace, the ministry stressed.