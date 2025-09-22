Russian army eliminates several Ukrainian formations during entry into Muravka — soldier

DONETSK, September 22. /TASS/. Russian assault troops destroyed several formations of the Ukrainian army attempting to enter Muravka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Aleksey Kobylkin, deputy commander of the assault battalion of the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup Center, told TASS.

"[Ukrainian soldiers] were walking right on the asphalt, as if in a parade march. And then they realized we were there because our guys engaged them. <...> They were moving in pairs and trios on foot. Several formations," he said.

Kobylkin emphasized that fire was directed at the enemy using both small arms and unmanned aerial vehicles.

On September 19, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the settlement of Muravka in the DPR.