Lavrov highlights importance of public diplomacy as he addresses World Public Assembly

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The World Public Assembly titled, New World of Conscious Unity, shows how high the demand for public diplomacy currently is, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the organizers and participants in the forum.

"Your event is a vivid example of the high demand for public, people’s diplomacy. I am pleased to say that the event has brought together representatives from many countries in the Global South and East," Russia’s top diplomat emphasized. "No matter where you come from or what civilization, culture or faith you belong to, you are all committed to timeless spiritual and moral values, such as patriotism, family and respect for your roots," he added.

According to Lavrov, amid today’s turbulence, such joint efforts to foster greater confidence and mutual understanding in the international arena deserve the deepest respect and every form of support.

More than 4,000 participants from over 150 countries have gathered for the forum timed to coincide with the International Day of Peace. The program includes seven panel discussions and more than 40 thematic areas, including a media forum, a youth forum, and a business forum.

The list of honored guests includes Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Piao Yangfan, State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Sergey Glazyev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, representatives of the Holy See, foreign mayors and business leaders from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

More than 200 journalists from across the globe are covering the event.

TASS is the general information partner of the World Public Assembly.