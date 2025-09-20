Actions of European states participating in JCPOA unrelated to diplomacy — MFA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The actions of the European states participating in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the South Korean presidency of the UN Security Council, which is under their influence, lead only to further escalation of tension around the Iranian nuclear plan and have nothing to do with diplomacy, said the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the vote in the UN Security Council on the restoration of sanctions against Iran.

It said that on September 19, the UN Security Council voted on a draft resolution submitted by the Republic of Korea as chairman of the UN Security Council, following up on an August 28 appeal of Great Britain, Germany and France about Iran’s alleged significant non-fulfillment of its obligations under the JCPOA.

"The Russian side has repeatedly pointed out the provocative and illegal nature of the actions of the European countries participating in the JCPOA and the South Korean presidency of the UN Security Council, which is under their influence. These actions have nothing to do with diplomacy and lead solely to further escalation of tensions over the Iranian nuclear program," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

"Right up to the last moment, we have explained in detail and in a reasoned manner the reasons why the aforementioned European appeal cannot be considered a notification within the meaning of paragraph 11 of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which the British and the European duet are shamelessly trying to manipulate. Accordingly, the chairman’s draft put to the vote in the Security Council does not meet the requirements of resolution 2231 and, a priori, cannot lead to the restoration of the previously lifted UN sanctions against Iran."

Unprecedented Western pressure and Seoul's self-exposure

The Russian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that during a meeting of the UN Security Council on September 19, Russia, along with China, Algeria and Pakistan, strongly supported maintaining lifting the previous sanctions resolutions on the Islamic Republic of Iran. "This was predictably opposed by the European instigators of the current escalating crisis over the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the United States, which together exerted unprecedented pressure on the non-permanent members of the Security Council, forcing them to align themselves with their unsuitable position. As a result, those who succumbed to blackmail and threats have not been able to clearly explain the substance of their objections to the restrictions that were in force before the JCPOA, which had long since lost their relevance, and remained lifted," the foreign ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the position of the Republic of Korea, which abstained on its own draft resolution, is noteworthy in this context. "We perceive this as self-disclosure and a sign that Seoul is well aware of the legal and procedural insignificance of its initiative, as well as the failure of European claims of a snapback. Apparently, the chairmanship is aware of the likely disastrous consequences of the political campaign unleashed against Iran, which threatens to destroy constructive cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA and push the Iranian leadership to harsh retaliatory decisions," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

"The results of the vote on the South Korean resolution only show that this document has not found support and has been removed from the agenda. This fact does not impose any obligations on other states to reanimate the former restrictions on Iran. The notorious ‘snapback’ cannot be considered to have taken place. The Western camp's claims to the contrary mean that these countries are desperately seeking to legitimize their earlier gross violations of resolution 2231 and subjugate the rest of the world with their confrontational and fundamentally erroneous policies. Their dictates and their legal nihilism in international affairs must be resolutely rebuffed, and attempts to use the authority of the UN Security Council to settle political scores with Tehran must be rejected."

The moment of truth for the West

The Foreign Ministry noted that "the moment of truth has come for the United States and European countries. They will finally have to answer the question with certainty: are they striving for a political and diplomatic settlement or are they preparing for dirty work again, intending to plunge the Middle Eastern region into the abyss of a new tragedy, similar to the one that took place in June, when the nuclear installations in Iran under the control of the IAEA became the target of missile and bomb attacks by Israel and the United States."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also drew attention to the fact that the Russian-Chinese draft UN Security Council resolution on a six-month technical delay in the implementation of the JCPOA and resolution 2231 "provides a real opportunity to rectify the situation, create conditions for the effective implementation of the agreements reached on September 9 in Cairo between Iran and the IAEA and provide space for an energetic search for negotiated solutions to eliminate any suspicions and prejudices regarding the Iranian peaceful atom, with due reliance on international law and taking into account the legitimate interests of Iran.".