Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with more than 100 drones in one day

BELGOROD, September 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with more than 100 drones and over 15 munitions in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod Region, eight drones targeted the villages of Malinovka, Razumnoye, Nikolskoye, Novaya Derevnya, Pulyayevka, and Rovenek. Five of them were shot down. In Nikolskoye, a civilian passerby was injured when an administrative building belonging to a company was hit. She is being treated at City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod. <...> A private house was also damaged in Novaya Derevnya," Gladkov wrote.

In Belgorod city, following another Ukrainian drone attack on September 17, a regional government employee sought medical help. She received assistance and is undergoing outpatient treatment.

Two FPV drones struck the Borisovsky district, injuring a civilian. In the Valuysky district, eight UAVs and two munitions damaged two private homes. Four drones attacked the Volokonovsky district but caused no damage. The Grayvoronsky district was hit by two UAVs and two munitions, damaging a private house. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, drones dropped 12 explosive devices on settlements; the consequences are being clarified.

The Shebekinsky district was hit hardest, coming under attack from 85 UAVs and two munitions. "The settlements of Shebekino, Arkhangelskoye, Belyanka, Bershakovo, Voznesenovka, Malomikhailovka, Meshkovo, Murom, and Novaya Tavolzhanka were struck by two munitions and 85 drones, 76 of which were suppressed and shot down. <...> Early this morning, three vehicles and two private houses were damaged in Arkhangelskoye, with the roof of one of them destroyed," the governor said.