Medvedev slams EU’s Ukraine 'compensation' plan, vows firm Russian response

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow will deliver a firm response to the creation of yet another Russophobic structure within the Council of Europe aimed at extracting "compensation" from Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on his Max channel.

"The closer we approach the moment of our ultimate victory over the Kiev neo-Nazis, the further into its own cosmos this strange and senseless organization - the Council of Europe - drifts. Our withdrawal from this discriminatory farcical entity was by no means accidental. A truly psychedelic draft convention has now emerged, proposing the creation of an international claims commission for Ukraine," he said.

De facto, Medvedev continued, the initiative represents an attempt to establish, under the "umbrella" of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, "yet another anti-Russian quasi-judicial body aimed at extracting from [Russia] compensation for alleged ‘consequences of aggression against Kiev.’" He added, "our firm response to it will not be long in coming. The boundless folly of the authors of this project will not absolve them from responsibility or retribution."