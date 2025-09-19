MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 1,667 fixed-wing drones, four guided bombs, and four HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported.

In total, four settlements were liberated over the past week, including Novonikolayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region.

TASS has summarized key takeaways from the ministry’s weekly report on these and other developments in the special military operation.

Battlegroup Center

Over the past week, the Ukrainian forces lost up to 3,330 troops in the Battlegroup Center’s area of responsibility. "Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost up to 3,330 troops, two tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 49 vehicles, and 13 artillery pieces," the news release said.

"Units of the Battlegroup Center continued active offensive operations in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The village of Muravka in the DPR was liberated. Over the past week, units of the battlegroup advanced deep into enemy defenses. They liberated the village of Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry noted.

Battlegroup West

Over the past week, Ukraine lost more than 1,660 personnel in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West. "Units of the battlegroup have secured more advantageous lines and positions. They inflicted defeats on formations of a tank unit, four mechanized brigades, an airborne assault brigade, two assault brigades, a territorial defense brigade, and two National Guard brigades. The enemy suffered losses exceeding 1,660 personnel, two tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, including six of Western manufacture, 165 trucks, and 10 field artillery pieces. Additionally, 60 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, as well as 31 ammunition depots, were destroyed," the statement said.

Battlegroup South

The Ukrainian army lost over 1,540 men in the Battlegroup South area this week. "Units of the Battlegroup South have improved their position along the frontline. They have inflicted losses in manpower and equipment on Ukraine’s five mechanized, motorized infantry, airmobile, assault, and mountain assault brigades, marine brigade, three territorial defense brigades, two National Guard brigades, and national police brigade. Over the past week, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 1,540 servicemen, two tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 89 vehicles, and 24 field artillery pieces in this area. Fifteen electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, and 30 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots have been destroyed."

Battlegroup East

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,860 servicemen in the Battlegroup East’s area of responsibility over the past week. "Enemy losses in this area totaled more than 1,860 servicemen, three tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 84 automobiles, and five field artillery guns. Five radio-electronic warfare stations and three ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry noted.

Battlegroup Dnepr

The Ukrainian forces lost up to 380 soldiers and 22 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots in the Battlegroup Dnepr’s area of responsibility this week. "The enemy lost up to 380 servicemen, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 48 vehicles, and five artillery pieces. Thirty-four electronic warfare stations and 22 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Battlegroup North

The Ukrainian army lost up to 1,250 troops and 42 ammunition and material depots in one week as a result of actions of the Battlegroup North, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Units of the battlegroup also inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized, one motorized infantry, one airborne assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, and a territorial defense brigade in the Sumy Region during the week, the ministry said, adding that in the Kharkov direction, the formations of a mechanized, motorized infantry brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, and a national guard brigade were defeated.

Air defense

Russian air defense systems shot down 1,667 fixed-wing drones, four guided bombs, and four HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems in one week.

Russian troops have destroyed more than 85,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the course of the special military operation.