European accusations of alleged violation of their airspace unfounded — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The accusations from European countries claiming that Russian drones violated their airspace are unfounded, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"In connection with the recent statements by several European capitals regarding the alleged violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones on September 10, I would like to say the following. The situation is repeating itself over and over again, as if it were a carbon copy. The circumstances of the incident are still unclear, the necessary investigation has not been conducted, convincing evidence has not been collected, and yet the alleged culprit has already been named. Of course, it is Russia. This time, the accusations against Russia of attempted provocation and deliberate escalation are, as usual, unfounded. No specific circumstances have been cited to support the malicious intent attributed to our country," she noted.