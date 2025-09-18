Russia's political system is bastion of stability, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 18. /TASS/. Russia owes its political stability to its voting public, which time and again shows that it trusts in the country's leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions.

"All parliamentary parties have confirmed their high status and demonstrated that they enjoy the trust of their voters. This is very important because it guarantees us political stability. In today’s conditions, this is of enduring significance," the Russian leader emphasized.

He illustrated his point with a contrasting example. "We know that under conditions similar to those in which our country currently exists, constitutional order and political stability are not maintained in many places. We do maintain it, which is very important," Putin concluded.